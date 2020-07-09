Michelle Williams & Oscar Isaac To Star In HBO Limited Series ‘Scenes From A Marriage’ From Hagai Levi & Media Res

HBO has given a green light to Scenes From a Marriage, a limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic miniseries, starring and executive produced by Michelle Williams and Oscar Isaac. It comes from Our Boys and The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi, Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res and Endeavor Content.

Hagai Levi Courtesy of HBO

Written and directed by Levi, the series adaptation re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple, played by Isaac and Williams.

Levi executive produces with Ellenberg via Media Res, Lars Blomgren (The Bridge), Williams, Isaac, Daniel Bergman and Blair Breard. The series is a co-production with Media Res and Endeavor Content.

Ingmar Bergman wrote and directed the original 1973 Swedish miniseries Scenes From A Marriage, which starred Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson. Bergman’s teleplay, the story of a disintegration of a marriage, drew on his own experiences, including his relationship with Ullmann.

Williams recently received an Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and SAG award for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in the praised FX limited series Fosse/Verdon alongside Sam Rockwell. The four-time Oscar nominee starred opposite Tom Hardy in the Marvel film Venom, which grossed more than $855 million worldwide at the global box office. She will next be seen reprising her role in the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is currently in post-production. Williams is repped by WME.

Isaac, star of HBO miniseries Show Me A Hero, will next be seen starring in the Dune reboot, an adaption of the bestselling novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. He is also set to star in James Gray’s period drama Armageddon Time, alongside Robert De Niro, Donald Sutherland, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett and Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, with Martin Scorsese executive producing. Isaac is set to produce Lionsgate’s upcoming film London, under his Mad Gene Media Banner, with Ben Stiller set to direct. He is also set to star in and produce the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn’s Ex Machina comic retitled The Great Machine. Isaac is repped by WME, Inspire Entertainment and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.

This marks Hagai’s third serise for HBO. He most recently was co-creator and executive producer of the HBO limited series Our Boys. He previously won a Golden Globe Award for co-creating Showtime series The Affair. Levi created, co-produced and co-directed the acclaimed Israeli TV series Be’Tipul, later adapted as HBO’s award-winning drama series In Treatment. On the big screen, Levi wrote, directed and co-produced the August Show.