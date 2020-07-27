Oprah Winfrey To Host New Talk Show For Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey has teamed with Apple on a new interview series in which she will speak with newsmakers and thought leaders on timely topics worldwide. The Oprah Conversation will premiere on Thursday, July 30 on Apple TV+.

In the debut episode, “How to Be an Antiracist,” Oprah and bestselling author Professor Ibram X. Kendi will speak with white readers who confront their own racist beliefs. The episode will be available to stream for free exclusively on Apple TV+ beginning Thursday, July 30 at 4 pm PST.

It will be followed by a special two-part interview with athlete, commentator, activist and creator and host of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” Emmanuel Acho on Friday, August 7. In Part 1, Acho will speak to Oprah about his web series and take questions from white viewers. Part 2 of the interview will see Acho and Oprah dive deeper into their raw, unfiltered discussions about race in response to bold questions from white and LatinX guests.

Equal Justice Initiative founder and bestselling author Bryan Stevenson, whose story and memoir inspired the acclaimed film Just Mercy, also will be a guest on the show.

The Oprah Conversation will premiere alongside Oprah Talks COVID-19 and Oprah’s Book Club, shows that fall under a multi-year content deal that Winfrey signed with the streaming service in 2018.