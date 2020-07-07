2-Night Oprah Winfrey Special Boosts Discovery; TLC Posts Its Highest-Rated Quarter Ever In Key Demos

TLC posted its best quarter ever in a pair of key demos with the just-ended April-June frame, lifted by the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Elsewhere, Discovery’s numbers were boosted by OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?, which focused on the killing of George Floyd, its aftermath and race in America. Hosted by Winfrey and airing June 9 and 10, it reached 11.1 million unique viewers in Live+3 and 25.2 million since its premiere across all of Discovery’s platforms. That includes 11.1 million unique L+3 viewers in the U.S., 6.1 million viewers internationally and 8 million views of the two-part special on YouTube and Facebook.

The Discovery-owned TLC ranked No. 1 in Live+3 across all of television for Q2 among women 25-54 and persons 25-54, and its Sunday nights led all of TV in three female ago demos: 25-54, 18-49 and 18-34.

Several of Discovery Inc.’s brands reached ratings milestones among core female viewership for 2020, the recently closed second quarter and the month of June. It had the top four non-news cable networks among women 25-54 in Q2 with HGTV, Food Network, TLC and ID.