Olivia de Havilland Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Gone With The Wind’ Actress Passes At 104

Olivia de Havilland, a two-time winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress, has died. She was at home in Paris, France on Saturday when she died in her sleep at age 104.

De Havilland rose to prominence in the 1930s in a series of swashbuckling adventure films with Errol Flynn, including Captain Blood and The Adventures of Robin Hood.

She had her own battles in real life. De Havilland waged a legal action against Warner Bros. over her seven-year contract, which the studio tried to extend as a penalty for her refusing roles. She won the case in a landmark ruling that is still known today as the “de Havilland law.”

She had an Oscar nomination for her role as Melanie in Gone with the Wind, and was the final major cast member from that classic film still living. She followed that performance by earning her first Academy Award for 1946’s To Each His Own, about a mother seeking to reclaim a son she gave up for adoption. The second came three years later for The Heiress, portraying a woman manipulated by her wealthy father before triumphing.

Off-screen, de Havilland continued to fight the good fight. She battled against Communist sympathy in Hollywood, and testified before the House Committee on Un-American Activities.