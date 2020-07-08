Off Broadway Obie Awards Ceremony Gets New YouTube Premiere Date

The Obie Awards, Off Broadway’s most prestigious honor, has rescheduled its prerecorded 65th annual award ceremony for July 14 on YouTube. The original premiere date of June 4 was scratched amid nationwide upheaval following the police killing of George Floyd.

The Obies, presented by the American Theatre Wing and awards founder The Village Voice, will be hosted by comedian, actor and writer Cole Escola (Difficult People, Mozart in the Jungle). Special guest presenters, all recorded remotely, include Cynthia Erivo, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Heidi Schreck, among others, as well as an encore presentation from the Obie Award-winning production of Fela!. Playwright Michael R. Jackson will share a special performance of “Memory Song” from A Strange Loop.

As previously announced, members of the York Theatre Company revival of Merrily We Roll Along will be joined by members of the original Broadway and 2019 Fiasco Theater revival casts for a special performance of “Our Time” in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of its Obie Award wins. Songwriter and performer Shaina Taub (The Devil Wears Prada, Suffragist) will perform during the In Memoriam tribute.

The American Theatre Wing is also a presenter of Broadway’s Tony Awards; no decision has been announced on when or even if the 2020 Tonys will take place. A springtime live Obie ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 65th Annual Obie Awards honoring Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway productions will premiere Tuesday, July 14, 8 pm ET on the American Theatre Wing’s YouTube page. A pre-show will kick off at 6 pm.