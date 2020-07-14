Nyle Dimarco Developing Comedy About Deaf Man At Spectrum With Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD Producing

Nyle Dimarco, the deaf model and actor who won America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars, has sold a comedy about being a deaf man in America to Spectrum.

Deadline understands that the Charter Communications-backed platform is developing the half-hour project with Daniel Dae Kim’s production company 3AD and Melrose Placed.

The series, which will star Dimarco, is described as an irreverent comedy centered around his experiences as a charismatic, smart deaf man in modern times. The episodes look to offer funny, character-based storytelling designed to provide a deeper perspective on the experiences of the deaf and hard of hearing communities in America.

Dimarco will executive produce along with 3AD’s Kim, John Cheng and Tara Bohn and Melrose Placed’s Sami Housman.

Dimarco is best known for his reality TV performances, but he has also starred in series including Switched at Birth, Difficult People and Station 19. He also was a producer on the 2018 Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God.

Hawaii Five-0 star Kim has been increasingly moving into production; he exec produces ABC’s The Good Doctor, which is based on a Korean format, and his production company 3AD has a first look deal at Amazon.

The development comes as Spectrum continues to ramp up its move into originals.

In January, Katherine Pope, who runs the original content division, told Deadline that she was keen to make shows for groups that were underserved. “We’re looking to slice up our audience, we’re looking for shows that other people aren’t making. We’re doing a couple of projects in terms of accessibility needs, we’re doing two shows set in the deaf community. Everybody talks about inclusion and different voices and we’re trying to be more inclusive.”

Elsewhere, last week, Deadline revealed that it was working with UK’s BritBox on a Sony- and ITV-produced period drama spy drama with Damian Lewis and Dominic West, as well as a drama series based on William J Mann’s Tinseltown: Murder, Morphine, and Madness at the Dawn of Hollywood with Mann, The Son executive producer Kevin Murphy, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Tracy Katsky’s KatCo and Paramount Television Studios.

Dimarco is represented by Melrose Placed and APA, and 3AD is represented by UTA, Brillstein and Gang Tyre.