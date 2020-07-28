NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Invites MLB Teams To New York Stadiums

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo invited Major League baseball teams to play in New York stadiums as the sport suffers some COVID-19 related setbacks.

“New York State could host any major league baseball game that any team wants to play,” he said at his daily briefing Tuesday. “New York State has one of the lowest infection rates in the U.S. New York State has a full Department of Health protocol system in place. I offer to the MLB, if you are having problems playing in other states, come play here. We will set up a health protocol.”

Bringing back baseball, even without fans, would be good for the New York economy and the morale of the state and the nation.

He said teams would have to agree to fly players to New York on private planes, have them quarantined at a designated hotel and tested for COVID-19 before playing.

Major League Baseball just postponed two games only four days after Opening Day, after at least eight Miami Marlins players test positive for COVID-19.