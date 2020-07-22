NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Adds 10 States To Quarantine List, For Total Of 31, A Day After NYC Enters Phase 4 Allowing Ramped Up Production

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday added 10 more states to a travel advisory requiring people entering New York to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states with significant “community spread” of COVID-19 are Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington.

The announcment comes a day after New York City became the last region in the state to enter Phase 4, allowing a ramp up of film and televison production.

The quarantine applies to anyone arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate, over a 7-day rolling average.

California, which will surpass New York state in total number of cases by the end of the week, is on the list that’s now swelled to 31 states — quite a reversal for NY, once the nation’s center of the global pandemic.

“As infection rates increase in 41 other states, our numbers continue to steadily decline, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our incremental, data-driven opening. Yesterday, we had our lowest death toll since the pandemic began – and with no fatalities in New York City. While today’s numbers are encouraging, we must remain vigilant,” Cuomo said.

He also followed through with plans to publicly shame locations that flout state safety directives, suspening the liquor licenses of four bars and restaurants. “This is a dangerous situation, and the bad operators will make it worse for themselves and everyone,” he said, listing Brik Bar and Mia in Astoria, Queens and Maspeth Pizza in Maspeth and Secrets Gentlemen’s Club in Deer Park, both on Long Island

Cuomo reported that on Monday, 1.29% of state COVID-19 tests were positive, that there were two COVID-19 deaths in New York State — the lowest since the onset of the virus — and that there were no fatalities in New York City. He confirmed 855 additional coronavirus ases in New York, bringing the statewide total to 408,181 with new cases in 46 counties