‘Nudes’ Creators Sign With Inner Voice Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Norwegian showrunner/producer sister duo Nina M. Barbosa Blad and Liv Barbosa Blad, the creators behind teen series Nudes, the follow-up to hit show Skam, have signed with Los Angeles and Oslo-based management outfit Inner Voice Artists.

The pair, who run their own production co Barbosa Film out of Oslo, won the 2020 Gullruten Award for best Best Youth Program for Nudes, which follows three teens who find themselves in the midst of their first life crisis when compromising photos spread on social media.

The show was distributed by NRK with Wild Bunch handling international rights; BBC Three previously took UK rights. A second series is now in the works and is being shopped to new distributors.

Barbosa Film has a development slate of TV and feature projects, and the company is part of The Art of Balance (Balansekunst), a Norwegian association working to promote gender equality and diversity in the arts.