Norman Lear, Mackenzie Phillips & Valerie Bertinelli Set For ‘One Day At A Time’ Live Benefit Reunion

Norman Lear will reunite with the surviving cast members of the original One Day At A Time – Valerie Bertinelli, Mackenzie Phillips, Michael Lembeck and Glenn Scarpelli – to support The Actors Fund.

The One Day gang, along with producer Patricia Fass Palmer, will be live-from-home guests on this Thursday’s episode of Stars in the House, the YouTube series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

In April, Lear appeared on Stars in the House with the cast of Pop TV’s One Day re-do with cast members Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky.

The original One Day At A Time aired on CBS from 1975-1984, becoming one of Lear’s powerhouse ’70s sitcoms along with All in the Family, Good Times, The Jeffersons and Maude. The series starred the late Bonnie Franklin as the divorced Ann Romano, single mother of teenage daughters Julie (Phillips) and Barbara (Bertinelli). Lembeck joined the series in its fifth season as Julie’s husband Max, and Scarpelli joined a year later as Alex, the young son of Ann’s boyfriend.

Franklin died in 2013. Pat Harrington Jr., who played neighbor and building super Dwayne Schneider, died in 2016.

Creator Lear and the cast are expected to share stories from the era during the livestream, and will answer questions from fans.

Stars in the House, which benefits The Actors Fund and its efforts to provide support for entertainment workers during the coronavirus pandemic, will air live on Thursday, July 30 at 8 pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com.