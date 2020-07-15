‘Normal People’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones in all areas.

Edgar-Jones has been getting attention for her breakout role as the female lead of Hulu/BBC’s buzzy new drama series Normal People.

Based on Sally Rooney’s best-seller, Normal People follows the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell (Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal) from the end of their school days in small town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Edgar-Jones’ resume also includes a co-starring turn on the 2019 international series War of the Worlds, and an arc on HBO/BBC’s Gentleman Jack She also has been recurring on the British comedy-drama series Cold Feet.

She continues to be repped by Christopher Farrar at Hamilton Hodell in the UK and Pandora Weldon at Public Eye Communications.