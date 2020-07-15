‘Normal People’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones in all areas.
Edgar-Jones has been getting attention for her breakout role as the female lead of Hulu/BBC’s buzzy new drama series Normal People.
Based on Sally Rooney’s best-seller, Normal People follows the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell (Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal) from the end of their school days in small town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.
Edgar-Jones’ resume also includes a co-starring turn on the 2019 international series War of the Worlds, and an arc on HBO/BBC’s Gentleman Jack She also has been recurring on the British comedy-drama series Cold Feet.
She continues to be repped by Christopher Farrar at Hamilton Hodell in the UK and Pandora Weldon at Public Eye Communications.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.