‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Jonathan Levine To Direct Hulu Limited Series

Warm Bodies helmer Jonathan Levine is set to direct all eight episodes of Hulu’s anticipated tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten and Tiffany Boone. Levine also will executive produce the series, based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s book, which hails from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films and Endeavor Content.

Co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

Levine will executive produce alongside Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Moriarty, Kelley, Butterworth and McCarthy. Levine’s producing partner Gillian Bohrer will also serve as producer on the show.

The project reunites Levine and Papandrea, who previously worked together on the feature film adaptation of the novel Warm Bodies by Isaac Marion for Lionsgate, which opened to both critical and commercial acclaim in 2013, and has grossed over $115 million worldwide.

Levine most recently directed the Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron-led romantic comedy, Long Shot, which picked up the Audience Award at SXSW.

Levine made his feature directorial debut with All The Boys Love Mandy Lane, a slasher movie starring Amber Heard. He went on to helm the 2008 Sundance award-winning coming of age comedy The Wackness, with Ben Kingsley and Josh Peck. The film also earned Levine an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best First Screenplay. Other directorial credits include Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, with Zac Efron and Adam DeVine, and Snatched, starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.

Levine is repped by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Made Up Stories is repped by WME.