Nina Dobrev To Star In & EP TV Series Adaptation Of ‘Woman 99’ With Bruna Papandrea

Nina Dobrev and Made Up Stories have acquired the rights to Greer Macallister’s novel Woman 99 to develop as a TV series starring the Vampire Diaries alum. Dobrev also will executive produce alongside Made Up Stories founder Bruna Papandrea.

Historical thriller Woman 99 follows a young woman whose quest to free her sister from an infamous insane asylum risks her sanity, her safety and her life. Sourcebooks Landmark published the novel in March 2019.

The project is being developed by Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content. Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver also will serve as executive producers, and Janice Park will serve as a producer, with Macallister as a consulting producer.

“Greer’s gripping novel has so many elements that I love including a courageous heroine, the mighty bond of sisters and the power of perseverance, all set against a heartbreaking backdrop exploring the historical treatment of women cast off from society,” said Papandrea, who won an Emmy for Big Little Lies in 2017.

Added Dobrev: “It’s so important to tell women’s stories written by women with women for women. Unfortunately, history continues to repeat itself, and Woman 99 explores themes of mental illness, societal inequality and injustice that make this cautionary tale feel hauntingly relevant even centuries after the story takes place.”

Dobrev is coming off the 2019 midseason comedy Fam, which aired last year on CBS. Her credits also include The Vampire Diaries and the recent features Lucky Day, Run This Town and Then Came You. She is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Hansen Jacobsen.

Made Up Stories is repped by WME, and Macallister is with CAA and the Book Group.