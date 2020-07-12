Nicole Thea Dies: The Pregnant YouTube Star Was 24

YouTube star Nicole Thea died on Saturday morning. She was pregnant and her son, who she planned on naming Reign died as well. The cause of death has not been reported. She was 24.

Thea’s family confirmed the news via her Instagram account. “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” the Instagram caption said.

The family added that Thea had videos pre-scheduled for her YouTube channel and they, along with her partner and Reign’s father Global Boga, decided that they will allow them to be aired.

The post continued: “As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven.”

Thea amassed more than 75,000 YouTube followers and first made the announcement of her pregnancy in April. Since then, she had been very open about her pregnancy, sharing videos as an expectant mother. Her latest video included a pregnancy photoshoot in a milk bath.

“GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me,” Thea wrote in her Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. “Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father. We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby.”