Nick Cordero Remembered: Viola Davis, Michael J. Moritz Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart And More Pay Tribute To Broadway Actor

Jason Szenes/Shutterstock

The outpouring of tributes flowed with love on Sunday upon the news of Nick Cordero’s death due to a devastating battle with COVID-19. Actors from Hollywood and Broadway expressed their support for Cordero, his wife Amanda Kloots and his son Eduardo.

“RIP Nick Cordero!” wrote actress Viola Davis on Twitter. “My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels.”

Michael J. Moritz Jr., co-producer of the Tony-award winning Hadestown, took to Twitter as well. “I am so incredibly sad to lose such a wonderful friend and musical partner, #NickCordero,” he wrote. “Please consider donating to their [GoFundMe]. Amanda will need all the support and love we can offer.

“Devastating,” tweeted Lin-Manuel Miranda. “What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight.”

Actor James Monroe Iglehart wrote, “I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family.”

Zach Braff, who directed Cordero in Going In Style said on Twitter: “Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don’t believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm. I am so grateful for the time we had. ‘We’ll catch up some other time.'”

“Oh no, this is so sad,” wrote comedian and actress Eliza Skinner. “I really loved Nick Cordero in Toxic Avenger The Musical. He was able to play a notably silly part so well that it grabbed me & stuck with me for over a decade. Please – COVID-19 is real and it can tear your body apart. Wear a mask.”

Diane Warren, Donald Webber Jr., Matt Doyle, Susan Kelechi Watson, Phillipa Soo, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jon Jon Briones were among those who also paid condolences to Cordero and his family.

Read their tributes below.

