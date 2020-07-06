Nick Cordero Dies Of COVID-19: Broadway Actor From ‘Bullets Over Broadway’ And ‘Waitress’ Was 41

Broadway actor Nick Cordero has died after complications with COVID-19. The actor, who received a Tony nomination for his role in Bullets Over Broadway and appeared in productions of Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Rock of Ages was 41.

Cordero died Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he was being treated for COVID-19 for over 90 days. His wife, Amanda Kloots confirmed his death on Instagram.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots wrote. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

⠀

She continued, “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Since he was diagnosed with what was thought to be pneumonia in late March, Cordero’s right leg was amputated as a result of COVID-19 complications and underwent a tracheostomy.

Cordero was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on September 17, 1978. He attended Ryerson University in Toronto before performing in the rock band Lovemethod.

Before landing roles in the aforementioned Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress and the musical version of A Bronx Tale, Cordero played the titular Tony in a production of Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding. He also stepped into the starring role in the off-Broadway rock musical The Toxic Avenger based on the superhero. His also starred as Orin Scrivello in a production of Little Shop of Horrors.

On TV, he appeared as Victor Lugo in the CBS drama Blue Bloods and appeared in the Zach Braff-directed Going in Style.

Cordero is survived by his wife and their son Elvis Eduardo.