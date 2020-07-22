Nick Cordero Concert Recording Set For Release On Late Actor’s Birthday

A recording of the late Nick Cordero’s one-man show will be released by Broadway Records on September 17, marking what would have been the actor’s 42nd birthday.

Broadway Records and Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots announced the release today of Live Your Life, a live recording of the Broadway actor’s April 2019 show at New York’s Feinstein’s/54 Below cabaret.

“Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news,” Kloots wrote on Instagram. “I’ve never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform. I was so proud of him and absolutely loved watching him onstage these two nights. He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story… his story. There’s some Broadway tunes with fun guest stars, some pop, standards, a little Latin and of course the encore is Live Your Life.”

Guest performers on the album include Cordero’s friend and Bullets Over Broadway co-star Zach Braff, Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Drew Gehling (Waitress) and Sara Chase (First Date).

Presales of the album begin today.

Michael J. Moritz Jr., a co-producer of the Tony-winning Hadestown, is the director and music director of the project. He and Cordero had been planning to release the album before the actor became ill with COVID-19 in March. After a harrowing 95 days at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Cordero died on July 5.

Moritz posted a video clip from the show, with Cordero singing “What A Wonderful World,” earlier this month. Watch it above.

The actor’s battle with numerous setbacks and health crisis were chronicled by wife Kloots in frequent Instagram updates that were followed by a global base of fans both old and new.