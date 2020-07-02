Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Likely To Need Double Lung Transplant, Says Wife Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots, the wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero, told CBS This Morning today that her husband will likely need a double lung transplant in his long recovery from COVID-19.
“We think that that is most likely the possibility,” Kloots told host Gayle King. “A 99% chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live.” Kloots, a Los Angeles fitness instructor, added that “a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate” for the transplants.
Watch video of the segment below.
Cordero recently passed the 90-day mark of his hospitalization at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Though no longer in a coma, Cordero, who underwent a leg amputation during his stay, remains largely immobile, communicating only through eye movements, Kloots has said.
Kloots has built a large social media following with her frequent updates on her husband’s condition.
“Well, luckily, I have amazing support right now,” Kloots told King. “I’m living with my family and, you know, I came home the other day really feeling, you know, just kind of exhausted and sad. And I let it out. I screamed and I cried in front of my parents. … You have to have those days. You have to break down. That’s only natural. You know, I am a strong person, but even strong people break. And that’s okay. You have to break down so that you can build yourself up again.”
