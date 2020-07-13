New York City Reports Zero Coronavirus Deaths For the First Time Since March

As other parts of the country is seeing surges in coronavirus cases, New York City has reported zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since March 13, according to health data from the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

According to NBC4, there were no deaths reported in New York City the day before. According to recent data reported on Sunday, the city has reported 15,924 cases and 18,670 confirmed deaths. The city peaked with 597 confirmed deaths in April.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in an interview, “You’re going to see our numbers and the Northeast numbers probably start to increase because the virus that you see now in the South and the West — California has real trouble — it’s going to come back here.”

This news comes as Florida set new records for COVID-19 cases with 15,299 new cases as of Sunday. This is the highest total for any state since the pandemic started.