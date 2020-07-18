New York City To Enter Phase 4 Of Reopening Monday – But No Indoor Dining, Malls, Museums

New York City will be open for TV and movie crews to film as of Monday, entering the “Phase 4” of the plan to reopen facilities and services shuttered by the pandemic.

NYC was cleared Friday for the phase, but with some restrictions still in place. There will be no indoor dining, and malls and museums remain shuttered. Zoos will be open, but pro sports will be staged without a live audience.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that everyone should be cautious, citing the rollbacks occuring in other parts of the country that previously opened.

‘I feel like we’re standing on a beach and we’re looking out at the sea and we see the second wave building in the distance, so I want all New Yorkers to be on high alert,’ Cuomo said in a telephone briefing.