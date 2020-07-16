Netflix Ups Ted Sarandos To Co-CEO; Product Chief Greg Peters Adds COO Title

In a major change to Netflix’s C-suite, content chief Ted Sarandos has been named co-CEO and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters has been named to the additional role of COO.

Reed Hastings, who co-founded the company and has served as CEO for most of its 23 years of existence, will be co-CEO with Sarandos, the company said Thursday. The news was contained in a quarterly letter to shareholders, along with results from the second quarter, which were highlighted by a gain of 10 million subscribers.

After joining the company in 2000, Sarandos has spearheaded the programming effort and personified the company’s disruptive approach to releasing TV and film. Forging relationships with talent from the company’s original, cramped office in Beverly Hills, Sarandos leveraged his past in the video retail business to scale the most formidable TV and film outfit of the 21st century. Inn

“Ted has been my partner for decades. This change makes formal what was already informal — that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix,” Hastings said in the company’s quarterly letter to shareholders.

Sarandos has also been elected to the Netflix board of directors.

“Having watched Reed and Ted work together for so long, the board and I are confident this is the right step to evolve Netflix’s management structure so that we can continue to best serve our members and

shareholders for years to come.”

After the re-org, Sarandos will also continue to serve as Chief Content Officer.

Peters, who joined the company specifically to oversee its expansion into streaming during its physical DVD days, has long been a rising star in the management ranks. “We want Greg to help us stay aligned and effective as we grow so quickly around the world,” Hastings said.

Along with spearheading Netflix’s move into streaming, Peters oversaw the company’s global expansion, which has been a key to its spectacular growth. He became Chief Product Officer in 2017, replacing a longtime friend and collaborator of Hastings’, Neil Hunt. The dismissal of Hunt by Hastings, which both have described as a painful episode, is often cited as an example of Netflix’s “keeper test.” The personnel concept challenges supervisors to continually evaluate whether employees are worthy of staying with the company.