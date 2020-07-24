Netflix Orders Two Documentaries About Deaf Community In America

Netflix has ordered Deaf U and Audible, two documentaries centered around the deaf community in the U.S.

Deaf U is a coming-of-age documentary series following a tight-knit group of Deaf students at Gallaudet University, a renowned private college for the deaf and hard of hearing, in Washington, D.C.

As the group of friends navigate the high, lows, and hookups of college life together, their stories offer an unprecedented, unfiltered, and often unexpected look inside the Deaf community.

The doc, which will premiere on October 9, consists of eight episodes of around 20-minutes. It will be exec produced by Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista and Nyle DiMarco

Audible is an immersive film, documenting the journey of Maryland School for the Deaf high school athlete Amaree McKenstry-Hall.

Amaree and his closest friends face the pressures of senior year while grappling with the realities of venturing off into a hearing world. They take out their frustrations on the football field as they battle to protect an unprecedented winning streak, while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend. This is a story about kids who stand up to adversity and demand to be heard. They face conflict, but approach the future with hope – shouting to the world that they exist and they matter.

The 36-minute film is directed by Matt Ogens, produced by Geoff McLean and exec produced by Ogens, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll and Nyle DiMarco.