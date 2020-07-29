Netflix Picks Up Classic Comedies Including ‘Sister, Sister’ & ‘Girlfriends’ As Part Of Strong Black Lead Push

A slew of classic Black comedies including Sister, Sister, Moesha and Girlfriends are heading to Netflix.

The streamer has picked up seven library titles as part of its push of its Strong Black Lead strand.

In addition to Sister, Sister, Moesha and Girlfriends, it has bought the rights to The Game, One on One and Half & Half.

Moesha will launch on August 1, followed by the first three seasons of The Game on August 15. Sister Sister arrives on September 1, with Girlfriends launching on September 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of its premiere. The Parkers debuts on October 1, followed by Half & Half, and One on One on October 15.

Netflix’s Bradley Edwards, Manager, Content Acquisition and Jasmyn Lawson, Manager, Strong Black Lead said that the classics had been at the top of its subscribers’ wishlists for a long time.

The streamer launched its Strong Black Lead strand in February 2018 and has picked up Black films including Love & Basketball, B*A*P*S, and Love Jones.

“The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story. From the classic clown funeral episode of The Parkers to Moesha’s mind-tripping meet-up with Brandy, we’re thrilled that our members can now enjoy these amazing classics,” the pair said.

“We admit it, we grew up watching a lot of TV. And some of the beloved Black sitcoms of the ‘90s and early aughts had a huge impact on us. These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs. And mostly importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen – in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way,” they added.