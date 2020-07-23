Netflix Scraps Upcoming Chris D’Elia Prank Show After Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Netflix has pulled the plug on an upcoming unscripted prank show featuring Chris D’Elia after allegations surfaced that the comedian and actor had solicited underage girls on social media, a spokesperson for the streaming network confirmed to Deadline.

D’Elia had just closed a deal with Netflix to make the show with his best friend and comedian Bryan Callen when the allegations surfaced in June, according to sources close to the project. The show had not yet gone into production, and we hear that Netflix decided not to move forward with it amid the allegations. The streamer’s decision to scrap the project was first reported by The Los Angeles Times.

D’Elia released a statement in June denying that he “knowingly pursued” underage females.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia said in the statement. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

D’Elia was dropped by CAA and his management company 3 Arts shortly after the allegations surfaced as well.

Three of D’Elia’s comedy specials remain available for streaming on Netflix — Incorrigible (2015), Man on Fire (2017) and No Pain (2020) — in addition to the second season of the show You, in which he played a man who menaces a 15-year-old girl. D’Elia’s character Henderson was killed off and won’t be appearing in Season 3 of the show.

