Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Venice Film Festival 2020: Competition Light On Studios, Strong On Global Arthouse & Women Directors – Full List

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Venice Lineup: Strong On Global Arthouse, Light On U.S Studios

Read the full story

Netflix Renews Its Most-Streamed German Original Series ‘How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)’ For Third Season

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Netflix

Netflix has commissioned a third season of How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast), which the streamer has confirmed is its most-watched German original series.

The show, which follows two teenagers who inadvertently become large scale drug dealers, is also popular in Italy, France, Brazil, the service said.

Created by Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann, the series first premiered in May 2019 and its second season debuted last week on July 21.

Käßbohrer and Murmann will return as showrunners for s3 with Arne Feldhusen returning to direct. Maximilian Mundt (Moritz), Danilo Kamperidis (Lenny), Damian Hardung (Dan), Lena Klenke (Lisa) and Lena Urzendowsky are all returning as key cast members, with Langston Uibel a new addition. S3 is set to go into production in and around Cologne.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad