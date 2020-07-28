Netflix Renews Its Most-Streamed German Original Series ‘How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)’ For Third Season

Netflix has commissioned a third season of How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast), which the streamer has confirmed is its most-watched German original series.

The show, which follows two teenagers who inadvertently become large scale drug dealers, is also popular in Italy, France, Brazil, the service said.

Created by Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann, the series first premiered in May 2019 and its second season debuted last week on July 21.

Käßbohrer and Murmann will return as showrunners for s3 with Arne Feldhusen returning to direct. Maximilian Mundt (Moritz), Danilo Kamperidis (Lenny), Damian Hardung (Dan), Lena Klenke (Lisa) and Lena Urzendowsky are all returning as key cast members, with Langston Uibel a new addition. S3 is set to go into production in and around Cologne.