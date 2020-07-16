Netflix Releases All-Time Top 10 Original Movie List, Topped By ‘Extraction’

Extraction has come out on top of the first ranking of original movies released by Netflix, with a company-reported 99 million viewers in its first four weeks on the streaming service.

Netflix, which reports its second-quarter earnings Thursday, has 183 million global subscribers. Its sizable subscriber gains in recent quarters tilt the list (see it below) toward movies released recently. The company has also recently adjusted its metric for what counts as a view, now counting any subscriber who watches any programming for at least two minutes as an official viewer.

Bird Box is No. 2 on the list, which was first reported by Bloomberg, with 89 million viewers. The No. 3 and No. 4 titles, respectively, are Peter Berg-directed Spenser Confidential, starring Mark Wahlberg, and Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, whose cast was headed by Ryan Reynolds.

Netflix releases only select viewership data, emphasizing titles that perform well. Nielsen offers its own reports on Netflix viewing, but only in the U.S. The company has ramped up its original movie efforts significantly over the past couple of years, exploring a range of verticals, including animation. Its global reach and local production operations have helped it diversify its offerings and continue operating even during COVID-19 shutdowns.

Last year, powered by The Irishman (which ranks No. 6 all-time) and Marriage Story, the streaming giant earned 24 Oscar nominations, more than any distributor.

Here is the full list:

Extraction 99M

Bird Box 89M

Spenser Confidential 85M

6 Underground 83M

Murder Mystery 73M

The Irishman 64M

Triple Frontier 63M

The Wrong Missy 59M

The Platform 56M

The Perfect Date 48M