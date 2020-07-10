Netflix Is A Joke Fest Canceled For 2020 Amid Coronavirus Concerns

UPDATED, JULY 10, 11:15 AM Netflix announced that its inaugural Netflix Is A Joke Fest will no longer take place in 2020. The service cited “the health and safety of fans” as a primary driver of the decision.

The event was announced on March 2 with much fanfare. The streaming giant partnered with Live Nation to bring over 100 live shows and events to various venues in L.A. between April 27-May 3. The shows were to be recorded and available on the platform later in 2020.

The all-star roster of performers was to include Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, Sebastian Maniscalco, the cast of Schitt’s Creek and more.

On March 17, the fest was postponed indefinitely. Now, it’s been canceled for 2020 entirely.

A notice posted by Netflix promised, “We will come back with something extra special, but until then, please stay safe.”

PREVIOUSLY, MARCH 17 Coming to the stage next … will not be the inaugural Netflix Is a Joke Fest. The streamer said today that its weeklong comedy showcase in Los Angeles, which was set to kick off in late April, has been postponed. No new dates were announced.

“Based on the latest CDC guidelines we’ve decided to postpone our Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which was scheduled to begin April 27,” Netflix said in a statement today.

Shutterstock

The streaming giant partnered with Live Nation to bring more than 100 live shows and events to various L.A. venues, raning from small clubs to the Wiltern, the Avalon and Hollywood Palladium. Some of comedy’s biggest names — Ali Wong, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Jamie Foxx, David Letterman, Wanda Sykes and dozens more — are set for the event, which also includes improv, sketch, Q&As and podcast tapings. Many will be recorded for streaming on Netflix later.

“We’ve been blown away by the excitement from fans,” Netflix said in its statement, “and we will work to reschedule it when we can. In the meantime please everyone take care, hold onto your tickets and we look forward to seeing you all soon. More information for ticket holders will be available on NetflixIsAJokeFest.com in the weeks ahead.”

Other acts who’d planned to do stand-up sets or take part in other events include Bill Burr, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, Sebastian Maniscalco, the cast of Schitt’s Creek and more