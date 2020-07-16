Netflix Boosts Indian Content With 8 New Films & Series

Netflix is continuing its drive into the expanding and lucrative Indian market after striking deals on eight new titles, including six features and two series.

With the country’s cinemas closed and unlikely to re-open in a meaningful way any time soon, a backlog of high profile films is starting to form, and producers are increasingly looking to streaming deals as avenues for content that isn’t getting released. In May, Amazon struck a glossy deal for seven features to debut exclusively on the platform, including Amitabh Bachchan comedy Gulabo Sitabo.

Now, Netflix has landed a similar deal, with film titles including Ludo, a comedy starring Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek A. Bachchan (who Deadline spoke to recently), as well as Torbaaz, starring Sanjay Dutt, and crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai with Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The remaining three features are drama Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny, and as we wrote last night, the animation Bombay Rose.

Netflix has also boarded two Indian series: Mismatched and the BBC’s A Suitable Boy.

“We are excited to share our lineup of stories across formats and multiple genres. We know our members have unique tastes, moods and needs – sometimes, they want to lean back and watch a delightful comedy, and at other times, they want a pulse-pounding thriller that brings them to the edge of their seats,” said Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India. “We are so proud to bring these diverse stories created by acclaimed and emerging storytellers and producing partners. Together with the finest stories from around the world and our rapidly growing selection of licensed titles, we want to give our members something to discover and love on Netflix every day.”