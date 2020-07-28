Netflix Eclipses HBO To Lead Emmy Race With 160 Nominations; Apple & Disney+ Enter Major Categories

Netflix has smashed past HBO in terms of Emmy nominations – picking up 160 nods compared to HBO’s 107.

The streamer was helped by nominations for shows including Ozark, The Crown, Dead To Me, The Politician and Stranger Things.

However, HBO will be happy that Watchmen scored the most nominations overall with 26 for the graphic novel adaptation.

Last year, HBO scored 137 nominations compared to Netflix’s 118.

Netflix’s Ozark and HBO’s Succession both of scored 18 nominations and are up against each other in the top drama series category alongside Netflix’s The Crown and Stranger Things, AMC’s Better Call Saul and Killing Eve, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

In the main comedy category, Netflix and HBO have two contenders with Netflix’s The Kominsky Method and Dead To Me, while HBO has Curb Your Enthusiasm and Insecure, going up against NBC’s The Good Place, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek and FX’s What We Do In The Shadows.

This comes after a couple of close years in terms of nominations. In 2017, Netflix closed the nominations gap with HBO, scoring 91 noms to HBO’s 110. In 2018, the streamer overtook the premium cable network in nominations with 112 to 108 and matched it with 23 wins each.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ entered its first Emmys race with 18 awards, largely for The Morning Show, and Disney+ scored 19 nominations. Apple was nominated for The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston in Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series and The Morning Show’s Steve Carell in Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Hulu added slightly to its nominations total last year, up from 20 in 2019 to 26 this year, Amazon was down to 30 nominations, but was helped by The Marvelous Mrs Maisel scoring the most nods this year with 20, from 47 last year, FX remained relatively steady with 33 noms and Showtime was down to only 4 noms from 18 last year.

Disney+’s 19 nominations largely came from Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which picked up 15 noms.

Broadcast network television took another awards hit, with a new low of 121 nominations, compared to 147 last year. NBC’s The Good Place was the only broadcast series in the main show categories with This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown, The Good Place’s Ted Danson and Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross picking up acting nods.

This has been an unusual year for Emmy campaigning as a result of COVID-19.

Netflix, has, in recent seasons, turned Raleigh Studios into its own physical FYC (or FYSEE) playground with live events featuring A-list stars, special screenings and open bars. Instead, it went completely virtual thanks to the virus and donated $1M to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

Similarly, HBO relied on digital events to encourage Academy voters and also made a $1M donation, theirs to The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund, in lieu of FYC events and their annual gala at Pacific Design Center.

The other streamers have also spent a fair bit trying to crash into the Emmy conversation, particularly Apple, as it looked to get attention for The Morning Show.