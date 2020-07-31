Netflix Bites On Canine Pic ‘Lost Dog: A Love Story’ From ‘The Shallows’ Producers Weimaraner & ‘Outlaw King’ Scribe Bash Doran

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has won a competitive auction for rights to feel-good rom-com Lost Dog: A Love Story, an adaptation of Brit journalist Kate Spicer’s memoir of the same name.

Former New Line exec Lynn Harris is producing with her Weimaraner Republic partner Matti Leshem (The Shallows). Bash Doran, whose credits include Netflix’s Outlaw King, Channel4 and Netflix series Traitors and Hulu’s The Looming Tower, is attached to adapt.

The plot will follow a down-on-her-luck woman who searches the streets of London for the rescue dog that saved her life.

Spicer’s memoir charts how she was a middle aged woman trying to steer some order into a life that was going off the rails until a shabby rescue dog saved her from herself. When the dog disappeared she beat the streets of London in search of the pet. Along the way, she made allies including psychics, bloggers and mysterious midnight joggers. Trying to find her dog tested her sanity to the limit and got her thinking about why her life had turned out how it did.

The book was published in the UK last year to strong reviews and went on to become a Sunday Times bestseller.

Weimaraner Republic Pictures scored a sleeper hit at Sony in 2016 with Blake Lively-starrer The Shallows. Subsequently, Harris produced The 5th Wave with Chloe Moretz, also for Sony, and she is currently in production on Will Smith starrer King Richard for Warner Bros. Leshem recently finished Home Game, a doc series for Netflix and is currently in post-production on Harry Haft, directed by Barry Levinson and starring Ben Foster. At Warner Bros, Harris developed films including Gravity, Magic Mike, Man Of Steel and Contagion.

Doran’s other writing roles include Masters Of Sex for Showtime, Smash for NBC and Boardwalk Empire. She is repped by UTA, Grandview and Schreck Rose.