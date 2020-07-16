Netflix Sets New Animated Movie With Richard Linklater: ‘Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure’

Richard Linklater has a new animated movie in the works at Netflix, Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure.

The movie, directed and written by Linklater, is set against the backdrop of the 1969 Apollo mission to the moon, which celebrates its 51st anniversary today, and is inspired by Linklater’s childhood in Houston, TX. The live action shoot wrapped in March in Austin, and the innovative hybrid of hand drawn and computer animated imagery will be completed at Minnow Mountain in Austin and Submarine in the Netherlands.

Linklater previously made the Rotoscope-animated-live action hybrid A Scanner Darkly in 2006 based on the Philip K. Dick novel and starring Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, Robert Downey, Jr. and Woody Harrelson. Like that all-star ensemble, Apollo 10 1/2 will star Jack Black, Zachary Levi, Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, Milo Coy, Lee Eddy, Bill Wise, Natalie L’Amoreaux, Jessica Brynn Cohen, Sam Chipman, and Danielle Guilbot.

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure is told from two interwoven perspectives, capturing the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and the lesser-seen bottom up perspective of what it was like from an excited kid’s perspective, living near NASA but mostly watching it on TV like hundreds of millions of others.

“It struck me years ago that this was my film to make, from both a chronological and proximity level – I was there, going into 3rd grade. Our unique animation style allows both the conjuring of a world long gone, and the flowing, playful expression of memory and imagination. It’s been a fun, creative journey to incorporate things like 3D graphics into a live action shoot to help bring this story to life,” said Linklater.

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure will be produced by Linklater’s Detour FilmProductions and Submarine. Producers are Tommy Pallotta, Mike Blizzard, Femke Wolting (Submarine), Bruno Felix (Submarine).

Linklater is repped by CAA, Cinetic Media, and Sloss Eckhouse. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal.