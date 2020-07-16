Netflix Adds 10M Subs In Q2, Beats Expectations In Stay-At-Home Era, But 3Q Forecast Disappoints

Netflix added 10 million net new global subscribers last quarter, beating expectations as viewers hunkered down amid a pandemic. The company’s current third-quarter forecast disappointed however, knocking the stock down more than 11% in after hours trading.

In major news, chief content officer Ted Sarandos was named co-CEO alongside founder and chairman Reed Hastings.

Netflix net subscriber adds were above expectations of 8.26 million for the second quarter where it ended at 192.95 total subs. But the company said it only expects to add 2.5 million net new subscribers in the third quarter, a significant slowdown compared with previous periods and even compared with last year when it brought in 6.8 milllion new subscribers in the same period.

Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.59 — below Wall Street analysts’ consensus of $1.81.

Revenue of $6.15 billion beat expectations of $6.08 billion.

In April, Netflix reported adding nearly 16 million new subscribers, smashing all estimates as COVID-19 spurred a surge in streaming. At that time, the company warned its outlook for the second quarter was “mostly guesswork” because of uncertainty about the status of stay-at-home orders around the world.

While Netflix stock showed some vulnerability in 2019 as the company saw domestic growth flatten and Disney and Apple launched new streaming services, in 2020 it has been a juggernaut. Rising 60% in the year to date, it has been one of the top performers in the S&P 500 even as HBO Max and Peacock have also joined the fray.

One weapon in the company’s arsenal in this challenging year has been the volume and geographic diversity of its original productions. The company has greater global reach in streaming than any competitor, enabling it to face minimal effects thus far from widespread shutdowns during the pandemic.

MORE