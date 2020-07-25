Netflix Wins 7-Figure Auction For Horror Short Story ‘My Wife And I Bought A Ranch’

EXCLUSIVE: In another deal that shows the streamer-fueled appetite for promising material and packages, Netflix has made a low-seven-figure commitment between rights to the Matt Query short story My Wife & I Bought a Ranch, and scripting fees for the author’s brother Harrison Query to write the screenplay. The story appears in six parts on Reddit.

Scott Glassgold and his Ground Control Entertainment are producing. They came as part of the package, and talks are underway for 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen and Atomic Monster’s James Wan and Michael Clear to produce with him.

The bidding was just getting hot on this one Thursday night, and Netflix simply took it off the table by lunch Friday. It involves a couple, Harry and Sasha, who find their dream house in a ranch in Idaho. He’s a soldier getting back to life, and they bid what they can, which is a lowball offer. They get the ranch but find they are not alone. Soon, they meet their neighbors, who inform them that there is a malevolent spirit in the valley, one that manifests itself in predictable ways, at the start of each season. There are certain steps that must be followed to keep the spirit out of their house, and the tension grows with each gory ritual. The story story is very compelling, and creepy in a Stephen King M. Night Shyamalan way.

This is the second project in the last year Glassgold & Harrison Query have sold to Netflix including last year’s Three Musketeers.

The Query Bros and Ground Control are repped by Verve. Ground Control was also repped by Ashley Silver.

Netflix will not comment.