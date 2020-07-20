Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

China Box Office Nears $500K On First Day Of Cinema Reopenings; Beijing Lowers Emergency Response Level

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Wins Julia Roberts-Denzel Washington-Sam Esmail Package 'Leave The World Behind' Based On Upcoming Novel

Read the full story

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Promotes Beau Ferrari To Chairman

Beau Ferrari
Columbia Business School/YouTube

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has promoted executive vice president Beau Ferrari to chairman, replacing Cesar Conde, the new chairman of NBCUniversal News Group.

Ferrari has stepped up with immediate effect and will report to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. He will be tasked with carrying on the good work of Conde, who led Telemundo’s rise in the prime-time Spanish-language ratings after decades of dominance by Univision.

Lazarus said: “Beau is a strong leader with extraordinary business acumen and deep media experience across all media platforms and the Hispanic market. During his three years with the company, he has made a tremendous impact as Telemundo became one of NBCUniversal’s fastest-growing businesses.”

Ferrari added: “It’s an incredible honor to lead the talented team at Telemundo Enterprises, particularly at a time when there is so much momentum in this business.”

He has been Telemundo’s EVP since 2017 and prior to joining the company, held a number of senior executive positions at Univision.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad