NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Promotes Beau Ferrari To Chairman

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has promoted executive vice president Beau Ferrari to chairman, replacing Cesar Conde, the new chairman of NBCUniversal News Group.

Ferrari has stepped up with immediate effect and will report to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. He will be tasked with carrying on the good work of Conde, who led Telemundo’s rise in the prime-time Spanish-language ratings after decades of dominance by Univision.

Lazarus said: “Beau is a strong leader with extraordinary business acumen and deep media experience across all media platforms and the Hispanic market. During his three years with the company, he has made a tremendous impact as Telemundo became one of NBCUniversal’s fastest-growing businesses.”

Ferrari added: “It’s an incredible honor to lead the talented team at Telemundo Enterprises, particularly at a time when there is so much momentum in this business.”

He has been Telemundo’s EVP since 2017 and prior to joining the company, held a number of senior executive positions at Univision.