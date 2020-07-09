NBCUniversal Reveals Slate For Creativity Summit And Sets Preview Of ’30 Rock’ Upfront Special

NBCUniversal has set plans for its first “creativity summit,” an online event July 16 primarily for media buyers and press that will culminate in a sneak preview of the 30 Rock upfront show NBC will broadcast later that night.

Talent including Fred Armisen, D-Nice, Tina Fey, Dan Fogelman and Ego Nwodim will appear during the four-hour event. Advertising and marketing specialists will speak on a series of panels about creativity in media, marketing and entertainment.

NBC, which had to forego its usual Radio City upfront extravaganza in May due to COVID-19, has scheduled an unorthodox broadcast TV event blending a comedy reunion with an overture to buyers. 30 Rock: A One-Time Special will feature the return of cast members from the original series, including Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more. The commercial-free, one-hour special will be rebroadcast across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy and CNBC as well as streaming on Peacock on July 17.

“The last year has accelerated transformation across every aspect of society, and challenged our industry to rethink everything: from the stories we tell, to the platform we offer, to the upfront show we produce, to how we work together,” said Josh Feldman, EVP, Head of Marketing & Advertising Creative at NBCUniversal. “We believe that creativity is a vehicle for transformation, and this summit will be a unique opportunity to join forces across the creative community and reimagine our content, technology, partnerships, and our entire world for the better.”

Like other traditional media companies, NBCU has been buffeted by a series of events in 2020, including the suspension of live sports and a widespread halt to production due to the coronavirus. Instead of locking up a large portion of ad sales up front, sellers have had to be patient as skittish buyers determine their plans for the year ahead, a difficult task with so much uncertainty. On May 14, the company convened an “update” event online, during which executives detailed their approaches and outlook during the pandemic.

Here is an overview of the summit, which kicks off at 1:30PM ET, with descriptions provided by NBCU:

Creativity in 2020 and Beyond — Today’s creative luminaries talk about their process, how they connect with fans in their medium in response to world events, and how this year has shaped their view on the future. Panelists include Neal Arthur, Wieden + Kennedy Managing Director and Chairman of Ghetto Film School; D-Nice, DJ, Photographer, Philanthropist, and CEO of BrandNice; Ego Nwodim, star of Saturday Night Live; and Christian Siriano, fashion designer and Bravo’s Project Runway mentor.

Conversations & Collaboration: CMOs Meet CCOs — Hear how agency and brand power duos have collaborated to adapt their work, creative and communications strategy today to position their brands for the future. Ulta Beauty CMO Shelley Haus will join fellow marketing and creative leaders in this discussion.

Going to There: Behind the Scenes of 30 Rock: A One-Time Special — The stars and creative masterminds behind 30 Rock: A One-Time Special, including Executive Producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and Director Oz Rodriguez, will share their creative process in making an upfront show that puts the funny in business, all leading up to a preview screening of the special for attendees.

Custom Content Breaks — Throughout the program, special content breaks will provide brief spotlights on different aspects of the creative process. This is Us creator Dan Fogelman will discuss creativity on and off set. Actor and comedian Fred Armisen will talk about his particular approach to creativity. Award-winning non-profit Ghetto Film School will showcase the next generation of storytellers. And there will be an animated look at the tools and resources NBCUniversal’s Creative Partnerships team has opened up to the creative community.