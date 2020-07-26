Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Posts Tribute: “Life Just Isn’t Fair”

Actor Ryan Dorsey expressed grief over ex-wife Naya Rivera’s death Saturday evening on social media. Dorsey took to Instagram to memorialize his late partner’s life. They had one son together, Josey Hollis, who was with Rivera the day of her disappearance.

“This is so unfair… There’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say” wrote Dorsey.

Dorsey married Rivera in 2014. They initially filed for divorce in 2016 before calling the separation off in 2017. Following a domestic battery charge on Rivera in November 2017 she subsequently refiled for divorce. They finalized their divorce in 2018 agreeing on temporary joint custody of their child.

Actress Naya Rivera’s body was recovered in a Southern California lake earlier this month after she went missing for several days. She was 33.

Her career spanned three decades as both an actress and singer. She got her start in 1991 as a child actor on CBS comedy The Royal Family. Rivera played a variety of small roles until she got her big break in 2009 playing Santana Lopez on Fox’s hit musical Glee.

Since Glee, she has featured in Lifetime’s Devious Maids and starred alongside Charlie Sheen in 2017 feature Mad Families. Recently, Rivera starred as a high school administrator in Step Up: High Water, which started on YouTube Red and was recently picked up for a third season by Starz.