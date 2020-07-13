Remembering Naya Rivera: Watch Highlights Of Her Most Memorable Roles

Click to Skip Ad
Naya Rivera in 2010 Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Actress Naya Rivera’s body was recovered at Lake Piru on Monday following a multi-day search after she went missing July 8. She was 33.

Watch clips from some of her notable performances below.

Her career spanned three decades as both an actress and singer. She got her start in 1991 as a child actor on CBS comedy The Royal Family. Rivera played a variety of small roles until she got her big break in 2009 playing Santana Lopez on Fox’s hit musical Glee.

Since Glee, she has featured in Lifetime’s Devious Maids and starred alongside Charlie Sheen in 2017 feature Mad Families. Recently, Rivera starred as a high school administrator in Step Up: High Water, which started on YouTube Red and was recently picked up for a second season by Starz.






