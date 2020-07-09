‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing After Swimming In California Lake

Actress Naya Rivera went missing Wednesday on Lake Piru in Southern California. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department officials launched search for the Glee alumna after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a boat in the lake Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, cited by KCBS-TV, Rivera rented the boat at about 1 PM. About three hours later, another boater found the child in the boat by himself. According to reports, the boy told authorities that he and Rivera had been swimming, his mom jumped in the water but did not come back up to the boat.

A search was launched immediately for Rivera, identified by the Sheriff’s Department as “possible drowning victim”, which involved helicopters, drones and dive teams.It was suspended due to darkness Wednesday night but is expected to resume Thursday morning.

Hapening now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the popular Fox dramedy Glee, Rivera stars in Step Up: High Water, which started on YouTube and was recently picked up for a second season by Starz.

Here is Rivera’s last Instagram post from Tuesday, featuring a photo with her son: