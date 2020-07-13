Hollywood Mourns Naya Rivera: ‘Glee’ Co-Stars Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch And More Pay Tribute To Actress: “Her Beauty And Talent Were Otherworldly”

Refresh for updates Friends, colleagues and castmates today mourned the loss of Glee actress Naya Rivera, whose body was identified by the Ventura County Sheriff after she went missing and apparently drowned during a swim at Lake Piro north of Los Angeles.
Rivera’s Glee co-stars Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch and Alex Newell took to social media to pay tribute to her. Colfer said, “Her beauty and talent were otherworldly” on Instagram while Lynch tweeted “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.” Newell sent condolences and support to Rivera’s family saying, “Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them… Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!”
“Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy,” said 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment in a statement. “We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to Glee, from the first episode to the last. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts go out to Naya’s family, friends and young son.”
Lionsgate, producer of Rivera’s final series Step Up, and Starz, which picked up Season 2 of the program, issued a statement saying, “Our hearts go out to Naya Rivera’s family, especially her young child, in response to the tragic news of her passing. She was a vibrant and luminous talent who will always remain a very special part of our ‘Step Up’ family. Her remarkable contributions to our industry created a lasting memory that will be carried forward by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”
Viola Davis tweeted “Prayers for Naya Rivera’s family. Man….can we have a “Do Over ” of 2020. The loss is too much.” Actor Josh Gad tweeted “Sick to my stomach while actress Aisha Hinds wrote, “Nearer and nearer to numb….fighting to feel HOPE everyday. This year has been deeply disruptive and devastating. This news is crushing. My whole being cries out in prayer for her 4 year old child…Have mercy.”
The 33-year-old Rivera had been missing since last Wednesday when she rented a boat for a day of swimming with her four-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey. The boy was later discovered sleeping on the boat, his mother presumed to have drowned in the murky water.
Deadline will update this story as additional reactions arrive…
How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. 💔 Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.
Can’t believe I’m writing this. My heart. So many emotions. So many memories. My mind did not want to accept this. My sweet Naya. I love you. Will always love you. I’ll never forget your sweet smile, your amazing voice, and your warmth and love that has always welcomed me. I knew as early as 9 years old you were going to grace us with so much talent and so much beauty. I’m so grateful to have been blessed with your presence for over 20 years. You took my breath away and always will. Another angel has gained her wings. My heart goes out to the Rivera family.
