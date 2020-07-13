Hollywood Mourns Naya Rivera: ‘Glee’ Co-Stars Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch And More Pay Tribute To Actress: “Her Beauty And Talent Were Otherworldly”

Refresh for updates Friends, colleagues and castmates today mourned the loss of Glee actress Naya Rivera, whose body was identified by the Ventura County Sheriff after she went missing and apparently drowned during a swim at Lake Piro north of Los Angeles.

Rivera’s Glee co-stars Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch and Alex Newell took to social media to pay tribute to her. Colfer said, “Her beauty and talent were otherworldly” on Instagram while Lynch tweeted “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.” Newell sent condolences and support to Rivera’s family saying, “Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them… Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!”

“Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy,” said 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment in a statement. “We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to Glee, from the first episode to the last. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts go out to Naya’s family, friends and young son.”

Lionsgate, producer of Rivera’s final series Step Up, and Starz, which picked up Season 2 of the program, issued a statement saying, “Our hearts go out to Naya Rivera’s family, especially her young child, in response to the tragic news of her passing. She was a vibrant and luminous talent who will always remain a very special part of our ‘Step Up’ family. Her remarkable contributions to our industry created a lasting memory that will be carried forward by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Viola Davis tweeted “Prayers for Naya Rivera’s family. Man….can we have a “Do Over ” of 2020. The loss is too much.” Actor Josh Gad tweeted “Sick to my stomach while actress Aisha Hinds wrote, “Nearer and nearer to numb….fighting to feel HOPE everyday. This year has been deeply disruptive and devastating. This news is crushing. My whole being cries out in prayer for her 4 year old child…Have mercy.”

Remembering Naya Rivera: Watch Highlights Of Her Most Memorable Roles

The 33-year-old Rivera had been missing since last Wednesday when she rented a boat for a day of swimming with her four-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey. The boy was later discovered sleeping on the boat, his mother presumed to have drowned in the murky water.

Deadline will update this story as additional reactions arrive…

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them… Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

Prayers for Naya Rivera's family. Man….can we have a "Do Over " of 2020. The loss is too much 💔💔🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/63iNdRikv5 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2020

This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020

We're gonna miss you too Naya. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/iWCfhUWtOZ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 13, 2020

I had the opportunity to work with the one and only #nayarivera. So much talent. Deeply saddened and touched. Please, let her have peace, Lord. 💔💔💔 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera will be missed so much by so many. She was a friend of GLAAD and even hosted the GLAAD Media Awards twice. She was kind, gracious, and personally used her platforms and voice to tell LGBTQ youth that they are loved. Our hearts are with her loved ones.💔 pic.twitter.com/FBL2wy6PQm — GLAAD (@glaad) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera was truly a light and showed us all how to be unapologetically ourselves. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans in this difficult time. Rest in peace, #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/jmkJRFXMKs — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 13, 2020

RIP Naya Rivera 😔 — Kayla Brianna Smith (@KaylaBrianna) July 13, 2020

Absolutely devastating news about Naya Rivera. Beautiful inside and out. You will be missed greatly. RIP Naya. Thoughts with all her friends and family at this awful time. — Max George (@MaxGeorge) July 13, 2020

the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it. 🙏🏼 Rest Easy Naya Rivera

God cover and hold her loved ones! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020

Heartbreaking. Rest in love Naya Rivera. As a mother to a 3 year old boy, I felt your love through the pictures and videos you shared. A bond like no other. My sincere condolences to her entire family and her friends and especially that sweet little boy. #nayariviera — 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) July 13, 2020

rip naya. still in disbelief. you helped normalize something that wasn’t “normal” in a time where it was needed. thank u for making me & the LGBTQ community feel normal by your portrayal. & thank you for being so kind when I was terrified to interview you. pic.twitter.com/n74lGqDALp — NIKI DEMAR (@nikidemar) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera’s passing is really heartbreaking. My prayers go out to her friends, family, and son. She was so young and so talented. pic.twitter.com/EGxh7IWUOr — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) July 13, 2020

Notable Hollywood & Entertainment Industry Deaths In 2020: Photo Gallery