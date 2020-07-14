Naya Rivera Cause Of Death Ruled Accidental Drowning By Ventura County Medical Examiner

The cause of Naya Rivera’s death is an accidental drowning, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office has found.

In the report released Tuesday, the office confirmed the body found yesterday in Lake Piru near Los Angeles is that of the Glee and Step Up: High Water actress. The identification was made by dental records.

The report also indicates there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol playing a role in the drowning, although toxicology tests will be conducted. The autopsy found no traumatic injuries or disease.

The examiner’s determination of accidental drowning was expected. Rivera’s body was recovered in the Southern California lake Monday following a five-day search. The 33-year-old actress went missing last Wednesday after swimming in Lake Piru and never resurfacing. She was accompanied by her 4-year-old son who was found asleep in their rented pontoon boat.

Earlier today, Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan shared their memories of working with her, adding their voices to the outpouring of grief and remembrances from fans, co-stars and friends.

Here is the Medical Examiner’s full statement: