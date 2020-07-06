NASCAR On NBC Races To The Top Of Sunday Ratings

NBC’s primetime coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway crossed the finish line first to win a quiet Sunday of repeats, delivering a night-leading 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 4.04 million viewers. The numbers, per usual for live events, will likely be adjusted in the final numbers later today.

The race was followed by an encore of America’s Got Talent, with the telecasts giving the network the nightly victory in the demo.

On CBS, 60 Minutes (0.4, 6.05M) was the night’s most-watched show and the only other original on the Sunday schedule. The network bookended its evening with repeats of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans and topped the night in overall viewers.

Meanwhile, the rest of the networks gave audiences encores as far as the eye can see. ABC aired reruns of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game. Fox did the same with Last Man Standing, Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.

The CW served up repeats of DC’s Stargirl and Penn & Teller Fool Us.