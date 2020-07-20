‘Narcos’ Alum Maurice Compte Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Maurice Compte, known for his role as tough Colombian cop Carillo on the first two seasons of Netflix’s Narcos, as well as for his portrayal of Kevin on Mayans MC, has signed with APA in all areas.

Compte’s additional television credits include the role of high-level drug dealer Diego on hit Starz series Power, and a season-long arc on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. He’s also appeared on Kevin Can Wait, The Last Ship, CSI, 24, Burn Notice, Lie To Me, Southland and most recently on the CW’s In The Dark.

On the film side, Compte also recently starred in Den Of Thieves opposite Gerard Butler, and appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Other feature credits include The Dream Catcher, Before Night Falls, All The Real Girls, End Of Watch and A Walk Among The Tombstones.