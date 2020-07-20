Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Young Pope’ Producer Wildside To Make Sky Drama About Italian Soccer Legend Francesco Totti

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

New Regency TV Reconfigures 'Rub And Tug' Into Series; Our Lady J To Write Pilot; Massage Parlor Owner Tex Gill To Be Played By Trans Actor

Read the full story

‘Narcos’ Alum Maurice Compte Signs With APA

Maurice Compte
Courtesy of APA

EXCLUSIVE: Maurice Compte, known for his role as tough Colombian cop Carillo on the first two seasons of Netflix’s Narcos, as well as for his portrayal of Kevin on Mayans MC, has signed with APA in all areas.

Compte’s additional television credits include the role of high-level drug dealer Diego on hit Starz series Power, and a season-long arc on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. He’s also appeared on Kevin Can Wait, The Last Ship, CSI, 24, Burn Notice, Lie To Me, Southland and most recently on the CW’s In The Dark.

On the film side, Compte also recently starred in Den Of Thieves opposite Gerard Butler, and appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Other feature credits include The Dream Catcher, Before Night Falls, All The Real Girls, End Of Watch and A Walk Among The Tombstones.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad