‘The Parent Trap’ Sets Reunion With Nancy Meyers, Lindsay Lohan And Dennis Quaid To Celebrate 22nd Anniversary Of Disney Film

Let’s get together! Yeah, yeah, yeah! Director Nancy Meyers took to Instagram to reveal that the cast of the 1998 reboot of Disney’s The Parent Trap will be reuniting to celebrate its 22nd anniversary on July 20 at 9 am ET on Katie Couric’s Instagram.

Meyers teased days ago that she had news about The Parent Trap and on Sunday she broke the news with a special teaser clip that included actors Lindsay Lohan who played Annie and Hallie as well as Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter. The reunion will also feature Simon Kunz, writer-producer Charles Shyer and Meyers. Couric will moderate the conversation where the cast will reflect on the film. The anniversary special will help raise funds for José Andrés’ non-profit organization World Central Kitchen.

“Sorry for the mini delay but the Secret’s Out! @katiecouric and I got the PARENT TRAP cast back together for the first time since we made our movie,” Meyers wrote on Instagram. “We had a blast. You can see us all tomorrow July 20 at 9 AM on @katiecouric’s Instagram. #ParentTrapReunion.”

Couric also posted the teaser clip on her Instagram. “Boy, do @nmeyers and I have a treat for you! We got the cast of the Parent Trap together again for the first time since 1998,” she announced. “The full episode will premiere exclusively on my Instagram TOMORROW at 9 AM ET. Make sure to mark your calendars – you won’t want to miss this!!”

The movie which was released on July 20, 1998 is a remake of the same delightful technicolor 1961 film directed by David Swift and starring Hayley Mills, Maureen O’Hara and Brian Keith. The 1998 iteration followed the same story about two teenage girls, Annie James and Hallie Parker who look identical and meet at summer camp. The girls discover they were separated at birth and raised by one of their biological parents. They decide to switch places as a plan to get their parents back together. Like Mills, Lohan played both roles of the twins. Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson played Lohan’s parents.

Watch the teaser for the reunion below.