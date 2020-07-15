Nat Geo’s ‘Weird But True!’ Moves To Disney+ For Season 3

National Geographic’s Weird but True! will become a Disney+ original with its upcoming third season, which will debut on August 14.

This is the latest original within the Disney family of linear networks to migrate to Disney+ after airing seasons elsewhere, joining Disney XD’s The Clone Wars and Freeform’s Disney Fairytale Weddings.

Two other Nat Geo original series, drama The Right Stuff and docuseries The World According to Jeff Goldblum, moved to Disney+ ahead of their debuts.

Vertically integrated streamers are tapping into their parent company’s resources for fresh original content, especially now that streaming platforms’ supply pipelines are starting to run dry because of the coronavirus pandemic-related production shutdown.

Children’s entertainers and educators Charlie Engelman and Carly Ciarrocchi host the third season of the Daytime Emmy-winning series Weird but True! Set both in studio and in the field, Weird but True! is a 13-episode series that integrates a mix of arts and crafts, unbelievable facts and real-life exploration.

Weird but True! is a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award winner for the Best Educational and Informational Series. Executive Producer Tracy Rudolph Jackson won the 2018 Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Educational Series or Special for the series. Seasons one and two of “Weird But True!” are available now on Disney+.

The series is produced for Disney+ by National Geographic and Steve Rotfeld Productions. For National Geographic, Tracy Rudolph Jackson is executive producer. For Steve Rotfeld Productions, Steve Rotfeld is executive producer, and Stephanie Burns and Charlie Engelman are co-executive producers.