‘Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries’ To Become Acorn TV Original As AMC Streamer Orders Season 2

Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries
Acorn

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks streamer Acorn TV has commissioned a second season of Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries after licensing the first season of the Australian crime drama.

The show, originally brought to Acorn subscribers last year, is a spin-off of Australian broadcaster ABC’s series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. Every Cloud Productions will produce Season 2 in association with distributor All3Media International and with funding from Acorn Media Enterprises.

Acorn TV will premiere the drama, which stars Geraldine Hakewill as the charming 1960s detective Peregrine Fisher, in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and in its home country of Australia in 2021. Seven Network, which commissioned the first season of Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, will show the second season after it has debuted on Acorn.

Season 1 took place in Melbourne, and features Fisher taking up the detective mantle from her aunt Phryne Fisher — who featured in the original ABC drama — after the latter goes missing over Papua New Guinea in her light plane. New storylines will see Fisher tackling her biggest case yet, while juggling romance with policeman James.

Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox created Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries through Every Cloud Productions, and said Acorn has been “incredible” as a partner. Don Klees, senior vice president of programming for the Acorn brands and AMC Networks SVOD, added that subscribers “loved” the first season.

The second season will be made with support from Screen Australia and Film Victoria. Returning cast includes Joel Jackson (Peter Allen: Not The Boy Next Door), Catherine McClements (Wentworth) and Toby Truslove. All3Media International distributes outside of the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

