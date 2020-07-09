How Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck Flew From ‘Captain Marvel’ To FX ERA Series ‘Mrs. America’ – Crew Call Podcast

“We were in a very intense post on Captain Marvel and had no interest in reading or committing to doing anything at that particular moment,” Mrs. America executive producer and director Ryan Fleck said about how he boarded the Dahvi Waller-created limited series with his directing partner Anna Boden.

The series tells about the revolutionary divide over the Equal Rights Amendment during the 1970s between conservative Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett) and liberal pro-choice and Ms. magazine co-founder Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne) and her peers Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba), Brenda Feigen-Fasteau (Ari Graynor), Bella Azbug (Margo Martindale) and Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman) who sought to provide working women with more rights, equal pay and more say over their bodies.

You can listen more to our conversation with Fleck and Boden here:

What changed the duo’s mind to board Mrs. America?

Says Fleck, “When you get that email that says: FX show, political-oriented, starring Cate Blanchett, you’re more inclined to take a quick read than you might otherwise. I read those first two episodes quickly and said, this is pretty good. The first episode is pretty seductive. It’s unclear what the point of view is of the show right away, and I like that. Then you meet the feminists in episode 2 and really get to dive into their world, and then I could see how the structure of this show was going to develop over time. So, it was just exciting, it was messy, it was complicated, and these are the things we look forward to in storytelling is that it’s not too neat. The characters aren’t just heroes and villains, but there’s complexities, and layers, and grey areas as well. That they’re human.”