Spyglass Media Group Lands ‘Mr. Lonely’ For Director David-Jan Bronsgeest & Scribe Marc Bloom Re-Team

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Spyglass Media Group has won rights to adapt the 13 minute short horror film Mr. Lonely into a feature film. “Mr. Lonely” will reteam director David-Jan Bronsgeest, writer Marc Bloom and producer Tim Koomen, who did Meet Jimmy. Phantom Four’s David S. Goyer and Keith Levine have boarded the project to produce.

Marc Bloom Verve

Three young women gather at a creepy cabin where they explore the mythology of Mr. Lonely, a rather evil fella. It is very a atmospheric and frightening proof of concept.

Spyglass has been aggressive in the short market, optioning Denali based on adventure photographer Ben Moon’s short film of the same name and memoir, written and directed by Max Winkler and starring Charlie Hunnam. In addition, Spyglass snatched up the adaptation rights to Covenant, the sci-fi short story by Elizabeth Bear to be adapted by the 10 Cloverfield writers Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken. Mr. Lonely marks the second collaboration between Phantom Four and Spyglass in the horror space as they’re developing a feature reimagining of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser.

Bronsgeest is repped by CAA, Good Fear and attorney Mike Castrillo. Bloom is repped by Verve and managed by Jon Hersh and his lawyer Paul Miloknay. Phantom Four is repped by WME and John LaViolette. Tim Koomen is represented by Good Fear and attorney Mike Castrillo.