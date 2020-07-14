‘Mr. Lemoncello’ Author Chris Grabenstein Signs With APA, Eyes TV & Film Adaptations

Chris Grabenstein, author of children’s books including the Mr. Lemoncello series, and a frequent collaborator of The President Is Missing author James Patterson has signed with talent agency APA.

The move will see the agency help secure adaptations of the New York Times bestselling author’s books for film and TV.

Grabenstein has written over forty books in the last 15 years including Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library, which was on the NYT list for 111 weeks and was adapted into a 2017 Nickelodeon movie. The book spawned a series including Mr. Lemoncello’s Library Olympics, Mr. Lemoncello’s Great Library Race, and Mr. Lemoncello’s All-Star Breakout Game.

Elsewhere, he has written The John Ceepak Mysteries series, which features nine books, Christopher Miller Holiday Thrillers series and kids books including The Haunted Mysteries series and Riley Mack series.

Grabenstein is also the co-author with James Patterson of I Funny, House of Robots, Treasure Hunters, Jacky Ha-Ha, Word of Mouse, and Pottymouth and Stoopid, having previously worked in advertising alongside Patterson.

He is a former President of the New York Chapter of Mystery Writers of America and earlier credits include co-writing CBS John Denver holiday classic, The Christmas Gift, developing scripts for Jim Henson and The Muppets and performing comedy alongside Robin Williams and Bruce Willis.

Grabenstein continues to be represented by Rhea Lyons at HG Literary.