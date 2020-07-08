‘Most Dangerous Game’ Renewed For Season 2 At Quibi As Creator Nick Santora Preps Feature Film Version

EXCLUSIVE: Most Dangerous Game, the action thriller starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, has been renewed for a second season at Quibi and is also set to be packaged into a standalone feature film.

The series, one of the short-form service’s most-high profile titles, follows Dodge Tynes (Hemsworth), who is desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life and accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he’s the prey. Waltz plays Miles Seller.

Nick Santora, who also created CBS’ Scorpion and wrote on The Sopranos, told Deadline that he has already written season two. He said that Waltz will return and the second season will feature a new “runner”.

“We’re prepping it now with the hopes of being able to film it when there’s a handle on filming safely in the time of COVID,” he said. “Season two is going to take place in my hometown of New York, and we’re going to be chasing that poor son of a bitch all over New York, Long Island. He’s going to get f*cked with.”

Santora exec produces alongside Phil Abraham (Mad Men), who also directs. It is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Silver Reel Pictures, Blackjack Films and Mayhem Pictures.

Santora is also in the process of turning the show into a standalone feature thanks to Quibi’s rights position, which hands the rights back to the creators after a period of time.

“I’m in the process of dealing with that right now,” he told Deadline. “We have a potential buyer very interested in doing Most Dangerous Game as a feature film, and [the rights position] was a big selling point to me because I just intuitively thought I could take those ten minute segments, work with the composer to smooth out some of the musical cues, and get the establishing shots that we would need to act as bridges and in just a matter of weeks with some minimal effort, turn it into a nice hour and fifty minute movie that would play really well.”