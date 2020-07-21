More/Medavoy Management Signs Activist And Author D. Watkins

Activist and New York Times best-selling author D. Watkins has signed with More/Medavoy Management.

In 2017, he appeared in Sonja Sohn’s (The Wire, The Chi) HBO feature documentary, Baltimore Rising which chronicled young African American Activists at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement immediately following the death of Freddie Gray — a documentary which continues to rings true across the country today.

Watkins’ first book The Beast Side: Living (and Dying) While Black in America was released in 2015 and spotlights systemic racism, the failure of the education system in the country and how it has specifically impacted Black men. His follow up, The Cook Up: A Crack Rock Memoir was released in 2016. The story mirrors the critically acclaimed HBO series The Wire as Watkins tells his personal account of growing up and selling drugs in Baltimore. In 2019, he released a collection of essays titled We Speak For Ourselves.

Watkins is the Editor-at-Large for Salon and works as a college lecturer at the University of Baltimore. He is currently working with basketball player Carmelo Anthony on his upcoming biography and is currently staffed on an upcoming HBO series. His Huffington Post essay, “Only a Mile and a Big World Separated Us” is being pursued for television and film development by multiple studios.